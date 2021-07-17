Father made to run around to register FIR on son’s death

NEW DELHI

17 July 2021

Father of a doctor, who had taken his life at his residence in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, has been running from pillar to post to get a First Information Report registered into his son’s death.

On April 30, the 34-year-old doctor was found dead at his residence and left behind a note along with videos detailing why he is taking the step. Hailing from Gorakhpur, he had got married in November 2020.

In one of the videos, he said that he loved his wife but she used to often fight with him over family and monetary issues. She had also not been living with him for a few days and was living at her maternal house. In the video, he also mentioned how her mother used to stop him from calling the daughter and questions every time he would call to enquire about her health.

The doctor’s father, a resident of Gorakhpur, said that he had submitted a complaint against his daughter-in-law alleging that she was the reason behind the doctor taking his own life and demanded an FIR on charges of abetment. “I have come to Delhi thrice and met with the officials at Malviya Nagar. They tell me that my case won’t hold in court. I have always told them to register my FIR and I’ll see what happens in court,” the father said.

He is in Delhi for the fourth time in the last two-and-a-half months and is staying at a relative’s house in Noida.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that inquest proceedings are under way and inquiry is being conducted