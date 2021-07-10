Father kills daughter’s lover in Karawal Nagar

NEW DELHI

10 July 2021 00:51 IST

Accused admits that he did it in a fit of rage

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his girlfriend’s father in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the victim has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Baghpat, and the accused has been identified as Satyavir Singh (46), a resident of Karawal Nagar who stitches school bags for a living.

Police said that on Thursday, they received a PCR call regarding a body lying near a gym in Karawal Nagar. When the police reached the spot, they found the body of a youth with injury marks all over.

Objection to affair

After the victim was identified, investigators were informed that Deepak had come to Karawal Nagar to visit his paternal uncle on July 2 and he had an affair with a woman living nearby. “On Wednesday night, Deepak had visited his girlfriend’s house to meet her but her father Satyavir saw him. He had earlier objected to their relationship,” the DCP said.

Seeing Deepak with his daughter, the accused allegedly tied him and beat him up in a fit of rage. “Satyavir was interrogated at length and he confessed to his crime. He also said that he assaulted Deepak with a pair of scissors,” the officer said.

The accused then called his relative Anuj who helped him dump Deepak’s body near the gym, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab Anuj.