Father-in-law kills woman after feud over fixing bulb, surrenders

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 33-year-old daughter-in-law on Monday after an argument over fixing a bulb in central Delhi’s Paharganj, the police said on Tuesday.

After the crime, Bhagat Ram surrendered to the police, they said. A senior officer said the victim has been identified as Neeraj.

The woman had been married to Bhagat’s son for the last 10 years but they were living separately for seven years now.

While she lived with her in-laws, the husband lives in Gurugram and works for a private firm. The couple separated after having compatibility issues, the police said. The victim did not get along with her in-laws. On Monday night, Neeraj removed a bulb, which was fixed by Bhagat after which an argument ensued between the two. Soon, the matter was resolved.

After some time, when her in-laws were dining, Neeraj came and sat with them to eat. Bhagat did not like this, the police said.

“The accused said the woman was holding a kitchen knife and he tried to snatch it from her when it ‘slit her throat’. The sequence of events is being verified,” an officer said. After the incident, the accused went to the police station and narrated the incident, police said.

Domestic violence

Neeraj and her husband were going through a divorce case and she had filed a domestic violence case against him, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way.