Father gets life term for sexually assaulting girl

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 10-year-old daughter twice at their residence in north Delhi in 2015.

Additional Sessions Judge Seema Maini also awarded a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim. The Judge asked the Delhi Legal Services Authority, North District, to pay the money to the victim’s mother within one month.

“The scenario is horrific and when this offence is committed by one’s own father, who for the child is supposed to be a saviour and a protector, the resultant physical, mental and psychological damage is of such magnitude, which is immeasurable and unfathomable,” the Judge said.

“The convict is one such aggressor who subjected his own daughter to rape and he deserves no leniency. Any plea of mercy on whatever grounds put forth loses its impact when pitted against the misery and suffering of the victim, be it past, present or further,” Ms. Maini also said.

According to the prosecution, the accused assaulted his daughter when she has gone to take a nap after returning from school. The victim’s mother was at work, while her two younger brothers were at school. The victim kept mum as her father had intimidated her against sharing it with anybody.

However, the victim informed her mother about the incident when the accused repeated the offence the next day.