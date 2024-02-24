Father blames Dehli school for son’s death: ‘withheld exam admit card’

February 24, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Four days after a Class 10 student was found dead at his home in south-west Delhi’s Shankar Vihar, the police on Friday said they have booked his school principal and an English teacher following his father’s complaint.

The victim’s father on Thursday told the police that the administration at Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, had withheld his 16-year-old son’s board exam admit card for breaking a chair, a senior officer said.

The complainant, an Army havildar, also accused the principal and the teacher of misbehaving with his son and wife, which drove the boy to take the extreme step at his house on Monday. A case under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been registered at the Vasant Vihar police station, the officer said, adding the parents and members of the school staff are being questioned.

In his complaint, the father said, “Around 10.30 a.m. on February 19, my wife received a phone call from the teacher, who said I must come to the school.”

As he was at work, his wife went to the school and met the principal at her office, where her son was present, along with the accused teacher. The teacher threatened not to issue the boy’s admit card unless ₹10,000 was paid as fine for a chair allegedly broken by the student. The complainant said his wife had agreed to pay the fine the next day.

“The principal called my wife names and insulted her in front of my son for 15 minutes. She also used abusive language against him,” the victim’s father alleged.

Around 1 p.m., the man came to know of his son’s death and rushed to Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, where he learned that his son had killed himself while he was alone at home after his mother had gone shopping.

Previous complaints

The complainant also alleged that despite numerous complaints against the principal by parents of students, she has continued to hold the office for nearly 17 years due to support from high-ranking Army officials.

“Nobody from the school reached out to us. We are completely broken. My son was a sportsperson and a good student. Legal action should be initiated against those responsible,” he told The Hindu.

Attempts to reach out to the school and the principal elicited no response.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

