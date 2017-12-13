Fatal distraction: boy drowns in bucket, girl dies in drain

A two-year-old boy in Wazirpur in north-west Delhi fell into a bucket full of water and drowned as he attempted to grab something inside, the police said on Friday.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. when the boy, Aditya, fell head down into the large pail of water left by his mother to wash dishes. At the time of the incident, his mother had gone out to meet a neighbour and the father was sleeping in the house, said the police.

“When the mother entered the house she found her son stuck inside the bucket with feet up in air. The boy was unconscious. She rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” said a police officer.

A neighbour informed the police about the death. The child’s father works as a labourer. The police said they are treating the incident as an accidental death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174, CrPC.

Drain death

In another case, a family lost its two-year-old daughter after she accidentally fell into a drain reportedly maintained by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation in Maujpur area. The girl, identified as Srishti, fell while playing near the partially open drain situated next to a municipal primary school.

According to the police, the incident happened around 8.30 a.m. The girl’s father, Anirudh Pratap Singh, a vegetable vendor, used to set up his cart in front of the school. On Tuesday, he came to the spot around 7.30 a.m. along with his two daughters. His elder daughter left for her school, and Srishti was allegedly left unattended by Singh who got busy setting-up his cart.

According to the police, Srishti accidentally fell into the drain and the locals raised an alarm. “The father was unaware till the locals ran towards the drain and brought out the child. On seeing her motionless, the father rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said an officer. It is learnt that the drain was left partially open for cleaning purpose.