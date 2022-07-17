Fatal accidents on KMP Expressway a cause of concern

We are trying to enforce lane discipline, put up signboards and build parking spaces, say authorities

Regular accidents on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway have become a cause of concern for the authorities. It is not hard to spot a heavy commercial vehicle parked illegally here, and on many occasions, these stationery vehicles lead to fatal accidents, especially at night, when speeding cars hit them from behind.

Ruknuddin, 28, a trailer truck driver, who was on his way to Malda in West Bengal, parked his vehicle on the KMP Expressway a few metres away from the Panchgaon toll plaza on Friday morning and dozed off. He was awake throughout the previous night to get his trailer loaded at a car plant at Industrial Model Township in Manesar.

”I could barely keep my eyes open after I left the car plant around 5 a.m. I found it safe to park my vehicle on this expressway and sleep. Many vehicles were parked on this road around that time,” said Mr. Ruknuddin, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar.

The traffic volume on the 135-km-long KMP Expressway — a peripheral road to Delhi passing through five districts of Haryana — has almost doubled over the past year to record around 60,000 vehicles per day.

Pradeep Kumar, Project Manager, Kundli-Manesar stretch, said truck drivers not adhering to lane discipline and two and three-wheelers plying “illegally” on the expressway were also the cause of these accidents.

“We have put boards at several points on the highway directing the motorists and truck drivers to follow lane driving, but the adherence is poor. The surveillance vehicles keep an eye on truck drivers parking illegally on the road, but it is not possible to completely curb the menace,” Mr. Kumar said.

High fatality rate

R P Vashist, SDO, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), said the fatality rate was high for the accidents on the expressway. “Almost 8-10 fatal accidents take place on the expressway every month. Since the accidents mostly involve heavy commercial vehicles and light private vehicles driven at a high speed, the survival rate is low,” Mr. Vashist said.

To reduce the response time in case of an accident or a vehicle breakdown, an ambulance and crane are present at each of the ten toll plazas on the expressway. The government hospitals are at a considerable distance, delaying immediate medical aid.

“We prefer to take the patients to civil hospitals of the respective districts, but these are considerably away from the expressway. For instance, the Jhajjar civil hospital is around 20 km from the Badli toll plaza and the road there, too, is not in good shape. Similarly, the Sonipat civil hospital is also far off,” said Sunil, the ambulance in-charge.

Overspeeding

Mr. Sunil added that cars surpassing the permissible limit of 120 km/hr also caused accidents and there was no mechanism to keep a check on them.

Surinder Singh, Assistant General Manager, HSIIDC, said unlike national highways, the KMP expressway had no mechanism to check over-speeding with the help of speed guns and issuing traffic challans.

Lack of parking spots

Rohtash, a truck driver, said there are no designated parking lots or eateries along the expressway for them to take rest. He added that the truck drivers had no choice but to park their vehicles on the road and take rest. “Most of the expressways in South India have parking lots and dhabas every 80-100 km. But there is none on this expressway,” said Mr. Rohtash, 41.

Mr. Singh of HSIIDC said two plots each measuring 6.3 acres will likely be auctioned later this month for setting up wayside amenities and parking spaces.

Regarding, two and three-wheelers illegally plying on the expressway, he said the HSIIDC was yet to issue a notification for the KMP in this regard.

However, “No Parking” boards will soon be installed every two km on both sides of the expressway to prevent illegal parking, Mr. Singh said, adding, “The number of accidents is bound to increase with the increase in traffic volume, but we are committed to keeping the accident rate low and all efforts are being made.”