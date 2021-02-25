FASTag users at Kherki Daula toll plaza cross 90% mark

GURUGRAM

25 February 2021 00:37 IST

Commuters allege long waiting time during peak hours

More than a week after the digital payment through FASTags was made mandatory at all toll plazas on the national highways, the number of FASTag users at Kherki Daula has crossed the 90% mark. Several commuters, however, alleged that the waiting time was still 6-11 minutes during peak hours since many users did not keep sufficient balance in their FASTag.

Of the total 62,500 vehicles that passed through the Kherki Daula toll plaza on February 23, around 57,700, which is around 91% of the total traffic, made payment through FAStag, said a Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) official. However, only 84% vehicles – approximately 55,000 of the total 65,000 – had made payment through FASTag on February 16, the first day of the implementation of the order on digital payment.

A senior National Highways Authority of India official said that reduction in the share of non-FASTag vehicles in the total traffic from 14% to just around 8% was encouraging and the instances of congestion at the toll had gone down.

Welcome change

The MCEPL official described the improvement in the situation as “drastic”. He claimed that it took around a minute for around ten vehicles to cross through the toll barriers. He hoped the situation to improve further in the next couple of days. “The awareness campaign by the Union Road Transport Ministry, the NHAI and our own efforts have brought about a welcome change and the people have adopted FASTag in a big way,” said the official.

Traffic snarls, delays

Ramprastha City’s Atrium Condominium Welfare Association president Pradip Rahi, a commuter, claimed that it took him on an average 6-11 minutes to cross the toll the past three days. He claimed that a large number of local commuters, running into several thousands, mostly had monthly pass scheme activated on their FASTags that offers concessional rates.

“The monthly pass scheme offers 40 trips within a month at a concessional rate of ₹750. Since it is difficult for the commuters to remember the exact recharge date, the motorists with monthly passes many times end up having inadequate balance in the FASTag. It leads to traffic snarls and delays. The authorities should find a solution to it to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said Mr. Rahi. He said he was mulling to file a formal complaint with regard to long waiting time.

Another commuter, Rajesh Bhardwaj, claimed that the U-turn near the toll plaza towards Jaipur used by the motorists to avoid paying the toll also led to long traffic snarls extending up to the toll. Mr. Bhardwaj said the U-turn should be closed for smooth traffic movement at the toll plaza.