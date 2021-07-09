Farmhouse owner among three held for Kapashera teen murder

NEW DELHI

A day after a 17-year-old was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera, the police have arrested three persons in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the accused have been identified as Prakrit (35), Binod Thakur (62) and his son Rohit (20).

The police said victim Sanjeev from Samalkha had entered a farmhouse with his two friends where security guards — Binod and Rohit — suspected that the three had entered with the intention to commit theft. Sanjeev was caught by the guards while his friends managed to flee.

Boy collapsed

The two guards along with owner of the farmhouse, Prakrit, beat up Sanjeev with sticks. After Sanjeev fled for a few meters, he collapsed. The police said there were marks of dog bites on his body.

A few hours later, his body was discovered by an e-rickshaw driver, who informed the police.