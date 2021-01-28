Farmers were not guided on planned route of rally: Delhi Cong.

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said it was evident that Delhi Police was acting at the behest of the Union Home Ministry, judging from the way the police handled the farmers’ tractor rally on Tuesday.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar blamed Delhi Police and the AAP government for alleged mishandling of the rally. “Though the route of the farmers’ tractor rally had been drawn up beforehand, Many of those who participated in the rally were new to Delhi and had no idea about the rally route,” he alleged. He said that it was the duty of the police to guide them on the route, but instead, they tried to use force on the farmers, which led to the disorder. Mr. Kumar further alleged that Delhi police and the Arvind Kejriwal’s government had decided earlier to arrest the farmers and therefore provoked them into acting angrily even before the rally had entered Delhi.

“On no occasion during their over two-month-old protest at the borders of Delhi, demanding the repeal of the three anti-farmer agricultural laws, had farmers resorted to any violence. The farmers seemed to have been provoked when Delhi Police burst tear gas shells,” he said. He added that the scenes at ITO could have been avoided if the farmers have been guided to follow the pre-decided route.

