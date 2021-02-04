Farmers’ voices amplified at citizens’ march

Student groups called for march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar

The voices of farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders were amplified in Lutyens’ Delhi on Wednesday at a ‘citizens’ march’ called to support the farmer’s demands. Several left-wing student groups called for the march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar and asked people of Delhi, who were in support of the farmers’ demands, to join in.

The Delhi police did not allow the protesters to leave Mandi House where they had gathered and barricaded both sides of Barakhamba Road to ensure that the march did not proceed further. The police said that they had denied permission for the march as Mandi House-Jantar Mantar stretch “was not a place to hold dharna/demonstration/protest as promulgation under Section 144 CrPC is already in force in the area”.

The march soon turned into a public meeting and protesters raised slogans “against the way in which the government was trying to suppress the voice of the farmers as well as how activists who had been arrested during the CAA-NRC-NPR protests were silenced by slapping the UAPA on them”.

Karam and Navjot, two of those present at the protest site, said that they had returned recently from Canada and were supporting the farmers’ movement. They said that they had started a YouTube channel to show the “truth” about the farmers’ protest as several media organisations were allegedly painting them in a bad light. “Earlier, nobody looked at my turban and called me a terrorist. Now, the government is trying to portray us in such a light that people come to us and call us terrorists. We have been subject to this profiling very often over the past few days,” said Navjot.

Sucheta De from AICCTU, speaking at the protest site, said that all democratic voices of the country must learn from the spirit of the farmers’ movement and her sentiments were echoed by Kawalpreet Kaur from AISA who said that students and citizens would continue to show support to the farmers’ movement by coming to protest at Mandi House and Jantar Mantar every week to remind the government that it needs to repeal the anti-farmer laws.