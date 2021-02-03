Farmers’ union legal team meets CM over arrested persons

NEW DELHI

03 February 2021 00:39 IST

Kejriwal gives list of 115 people lodged in Tihar

The legal team associated with the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said they have gathered information on 115 persons who have been arrested and 29 persons who are believed to be missing since the violence on Republic Day.

The SKM’s legal team has demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

The team said they met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and gave him a presentation and a list of people who they believe are missing.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the jails are under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction and he will do everything in his power to help the farmers, said the team members.

The team also said that the Chief Minister gave them a record of 115 people who are lodged in Tihar jail.

It also urged Mr. Kejriwal to ensure that those arrested don’t face any problems, are provided good quality food and are allowed to meet their families.

The CM was also requested to esure that a medical examination is conducted of all the accused.

The team said that they are collecting information on the missing persons who may be illegally confined in jails. Money will be deposited in jail accounts of all those arrested and they will be provided clothes.

Another legal team sitting behind the main stage at the Singhu border said they have a list of 170 persons out of which they have gathered that 124 have been arrested and another 46 are missing.

“The Delhi police had shared a list of 120 persons who have been arrested. We have information on four more. The other people are still missing,” said an advocate on condition of anonymity. The advocate said that they have informed families of some of those who have been arrested. “We have details of families of some of them, not all, as of now. Our teams are visiting jails, hospitals and police stations to get information on families of those arrested,” she said.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa has claimed that their legal team is coordinating with the SKM legal team and are providing help. “These cases will go on for years and our team will work till the end,” he said.