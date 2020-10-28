‘Farmer’s unhappy over crop prices’

LoP says farmers will launch movement against AAP govt.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday alleged that the Capital’s farmers were unhappy over the non-payment of their crop in mandis in accordance with the minimum support price (MSP) set by the Centre.

Mr. Bidhuri said the farmers had decided to launch a movement against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government a week later according to a decision to this effect at the Kisan Khat Mahapanchayat organised in Narela earlier during the day.

“There is a lot of resentment among the farmers that millet is being purchased in the mandis of Delhi at ₹1,000/quintal while its fixed MSP is ₹2,200/quintal. Similarly, farmers are being given a price of ₹1,500/quintal for paddy while the fixed MSP is ₹1,880/quintal,” he alleged.

Mr. Bidhuri said the biggest reason for the resentment against the Kejriwal government among the farmers was that the Chief Minister himself had announced that his government would pay ₹897/quintal more than the MSP fixed on paddy to the farmers of Delhi but they were not even being given the fixed MSP.