‘Farmer’s unhappy over crop prices’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday alleged that the Capital’s farmers were unhappy over the non-payment of their crop in mandis in accordance with the minimum support price (MSP) set by the Centre.
Mr. Bidhuri said the farmers had decided to launch a movement against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government a week later according to a decision to this effect at the Kisan Khat Mahapanchayat organised in Narela earlier during the day.
“There is a lot of resentment among the farmers that millet is being purchased in the mandis of Delhi at ₹1,000/quintal while its fixed MSP is ₹2,200/quintal. Similarly, farmers are being given a price of ₹1,500/quintal for paddy while the fixed MSP is ₹1,880/quintal,” he alleged.
Mr. Bidhuri said the biggest reason for the resentment against the Kejriwal government among the farmers was that the Chief Minister himself had announced that his government would pay ₹897/quintal more than the MSP fixed on paddy to the farmers of Delhi but they were not even being given the fixed MSP.