Farmers to stay put till PM gives written assurance to scrap laws

They decide to gather in large numbers on Nov. 26 to mark one year of agitation

Farmers protesting at the Singhu border on Sunday said they are not willing to return to their villages just yet and will be gathering in large numbers at all protest sites on November 26 to complete a year of the agitation.

Even as winter has set in in the Capital, the protesters said they have made all arrangements to weather it.

Protesters firm

Tinku Kumar, hailing from Ludhiana in Punjab, said there is no question of going back to their villages till they get a written assurance from the Prime Minister on scrapping the three farm laws and a guarantee on MSP. “We will do as and what our leaders tell us to do. But one thing is clear that we are not going back right now. We are ready to stay as long as we don’t get a written assurance,” he said. Mr. Kumar has been protesting at the Singhu border for the last one year.

Rakesh Beas, who was part of the meeting led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said, “It was decided that farmers would not relent and would gather at the protest sites to mark one-year anniversary and remember the farmers who had died during the agitation.”

“Unless the Government scraps the three laws on record, the protest will continue as it was supposed to at all the protest sites,” Mr. Beas added.

Sher Singh, a Nihang Sikh, said a Nagar Kirtan procession was taken out by farmers on Sunday at the Singhu border to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and langars were serving food in full swing like they usually do.

“There was a meeting today [Sunday] but all of us are here to stay. The atmosphere is energetic and we are steadfast in our demands. As long as God is with us, nothing can stop us,” Mr. Singh said.

Amarjeet Singh, another farmer, said, “All of us are preparing for November 26 when we complete a year of the protest. Farmers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will gather and show solidarity with the brothers we lost during the protest,” he said.

He said while the mood at the Singhu border on Sunday was upbeat with the Nagar Kirtan ceremony during the day, farmers are focused on their aim despite PM Modi’s verbal assurance.