‘Farmers to benefit from Bills passed by Centre’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, met and thanked Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, here on Wednesday.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 were passed in the interest of farmers by the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Bidhuri said.

Lakhs of farmers in Delhi, who were now free to sell their produce on MSP or open market, would benefit from the Bills, he said.