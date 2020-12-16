Farmers thankful to PM for the laws, claims BJP

The farm laws against which lakhs of farmers are protesting across the country have been drafted in their interest but the political opposition is misleading them through propaganda, the BJP claimed at a Kisan Mahapanchayat here on Tuesday.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh and State Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat, who addressed the Mahapanchayat in Najafgarh, said the farmers support the laws and also are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.
“The Modi government has enacted the farm laws in the interests of farmers; it also implemented the suggestions of the Dr. Swaminathan Commission Report, brought Fasal Beema Yojana, Kisan Credit Card Yojana, Soil Health Card Yojana and many schemes for the development of farmers, which are benefitting crores of them in the country today,” Mr. Gupta said.
“The direction as well as the condition of farmers will improve with the laws. The MSP system will not end, the AMPC mandis will not be closed,” he added.
