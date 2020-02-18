Farmers storm Noida Authority complex, seek compensation

Hundreds of farmers from 81 local villages stormed the Noida Authority complex on Monday demanding 64% increase in compensation for acquired land, residential plots of the size equal to 10% of acquired land, and settlement of issues regarding houses which fall in the abadi land (rural land used for residential purposes).

These have been long-standing demands, but there has been a spurt in the protest since last week when 11 farmers were arrested. Keeping this mind, the district administration has imposed Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar for a month. Farmers of Greater Noida have also joined the protest. On Monday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Raghav Chadha addressed the farmers and supported their demands.

Ravi Kumar, a farmer leader, said they welcomed the support of AAP. “The officials know our demands for a long time but they are not taking any action,” he alleged, adding that farmers should not be made to pay the price of development.

Rajendra Yadav, State president of Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan, said the Authority was working as a commercial enterprise and was not looking after the interests of farmers. “The problem arose because the officials did not survey the land properly. Every piece of land, including schools and colleges, in these 81 villages is in the name of the Noida Authority now. We gave up farmland for development, not our residences and educational institutions. When we ask for residential plots, which is our right, they say we are squatting on the Authority’s land,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said the Allahabad HC had directed the State government to hike the compensation by 64% in 2011. “Some farmers were even given the amount. However, the majority of them are still waiting.”