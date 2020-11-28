Farmers’ stir: six stations closed on Green Line

Normal services expected on Saturday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday closed entry and exit at six stations on the Green Line in view of the farmers’ protests.

“Entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on the Green Line are now closed,” the DMRC said in a tweet around 10 a.m.

DMRC officials said that normal operations across all lines were resumed only after 5.30 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, the DMRC had announced that metro services from the NCR to the Capital will remain suspended due to the agitation.

“As advised by Delhi Police, metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice,” the DMRC had said in a statement.

Officials added that as of Friday evening, metro services are scheduled to operate according to normal timings on Saturday.