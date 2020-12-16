Farmers still protesting in the chill as Centre cannot let go of ego: Rai

AAP Minister visits Singhu border to take stock of facilities

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi convener Gopal Rai visited protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Wednesday and took stock of the facilities that are being provided by the Delhi government.

“These farmers have been protesting here for the last 20 days. The AAP demands that the BJP-ruled Centre roll back the anti-farmer laws and resolve the issues. The BJP is dealing with the issue with an ego and that is why in this winter, the farmers had to sit on the streets,” said Mr. Rai, who is also the Environment Minister.

It is unfortunate that PM Narendra Modi has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers, he said, adding: “I want to ask the PM: Are the Opposition parties only here to support the government? The work of the Opposition is to criticise the government whenever necessary. AAP was born from a mass movement and we will protest whenever the government does anything wrong,” Mr. Rai said.

He said that the Delhi government has been running kitchens for the protesting farmers and has also set up mobile toilets and drinking water facilities.

“Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh came to Delhi, met the Home Minister, and returned. He did not meet the farmers. But now he is speaking the language of the BJP and accusing AAP. This is a deliberate attempt to divert attention,” Mr. Rai added.