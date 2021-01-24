Farmers’ protest | Tractor rally will begin amid tight security after Republic Day celebrations: Delhi Police

24 January 2021 18:29 IST

Farmers will not be allowed to enter central Delhi and their presence will be restricted to areas near the city border.

At a press conference organised by Delhi Police on Sunday, Special Commissioner of Police Intelligence, Deependra Pathak stated that after several meetings with farmer unions, Delhi Police has come to an in-principle understanding with them regarding the tractor rally on Republic day. It will begin after the Republic Day parade ends on Rajpath.

Mr. Pathak said that farmers will not be allowed to enter central Delhi and their presence will be restricted to areas near the city border. Thus, three circular routes from Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders have been proposed by the Delhi Police. Farmers will be able to take a circular route from the three entry points into the city, which will be approximately 60 kilometres each.

“There will be high level of security for the rally to ensure that no anti-social elements breach upon the peaceful nature of the protests,” he assured.

“We will work together with the farmers to create a secure environment for the rally. We have faith and trust that the farmers will exit the route from where they entered and will not try to create any confusion within the Capital,” said Mr. Pathak.

“There is a threat perception that some Pakistan-based extremist terror groups are trying to create problems during the farmer rally. We have identified and blocked 308 Pakistan-based Twitter handles after doing a professional analysis on social media over the past few days. Over 100km of the route permitted is within the limits of the National Capital,” he added.

Authorities estimate that around 12,000-13,000 tractors are present right now at Delhi’s borders and they anticipate the numbers to go up in a short span of time.