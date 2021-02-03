Farmers’ protest | Delhi govt. releases list of 115 people in jail

The Delhi government on Wednesday released a list of 115 people lodged in different jails of the city after being arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the farmers’ agitation.
“Many people have contacted the Delhi government in the past few days that people from their houses, who had left to take part in the farmers’ agitation in Delhi, have not returned, they do not have any contact with them, they are missing,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video statement.
“We are releasing a list of 115 people, who are in different jails in Delhi, arrested by Delhi Police,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
He said that the list will include the name, father’s name, address, age and date of arrest of the 115 people and it will be helpful for people trying to find their family members.
“We have told farmers’ associations that if people apart from these are missing, then we will do everything possible to find them,” he added.
The list ‘Names of Arrested in Riots Case of 26.01.2021 to 31.01.2021’ also has details of the FIR number in each case and the police station in which it was registered.
The Delhi Police comes under the ambit of the Central government and not the AAP-ruled Delhi government.
