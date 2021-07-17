Farmers’ protest: Delhi Cabinetrejects police’s panel of lawyers

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

NEW DELHI

17 July 2021 01:22 IST

Centre, through L-G, putting pressure on Cabinet to give nod to the list, says govt.

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday refused to permit Delhi Police’s proposed list of lawyers from appearing in the court cases related to the farmers’ protests. The cases were forwarded to the Cabinet by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

Earlier, Mr. Baijal had refused to let a panel of lawyers constituted by the Delhi government appear in the cases as public prosecutors.

The Delhi government said the Central government, through the L-G, had been putting pressure on the Cabinet to give its nod to the list of lawyers sent by Delhi Police but it had refused to allow police’s own lawyers from appearing as public prosecutors.

The Cabinet also refused to allow the panel of lawyers recommended by Delhi Police in the north-east Delhi riots case. The decision has been sent to the L-G’s office in continuation of the tussle between the Delhi government and the L-G.

The Delhi government said the farmers have been constantly agitating against the contentious laws and the Cabinet observed that appointing lawyers of the police will devoid the case of fairness and impartiality.

“It is the duty of every Indian to support the farmers of the country. We have not done any favour, but have fulfilled our duty towards the farmers of the country. Farmers are not criminals or terrorists. They are our ‘annadata’,” tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Cabinet’s decision.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it is unfortunate that the Central government, through the L-G, is acting as a constant roadblock in every “good step” that the Delhi government takes.

Transfer subject

“The appointment of lawyers is a transfer subject, which means that the elected government of Delhi has the right to choose which lawyer to appoint, as per the Constitution,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that the people of Delhi have chosen Mr. Kejriwal as their leader to govern the Capital and that he should be allowed to do so without any obstruction from the L-G.

“The Constitutional Bench set up by the Supreme Court gave a decision on July 4, 2018, directing that it is not the L-G but the Delhi government, which has the right and responsibility of making decisions with regard to transfer subjects. The L-G has Veto power as per the Constitution to give opinions and advice but does not have the right to declare what the Delhi government will do,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said the L-G has a “Veto power’ to be used in the rarest of the rare cases but Mr. Baijal was making a habit to exercise a Veto on everything the Delhi government does.