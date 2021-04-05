Farmers protest against ‘attack’ on Tikait’s convoy

Over 100 bikers from western U.P. join the agitation

Farmers of western Uttar Pradesh held a mahapanchayat at Ghazipur border on Sunday after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday.

Naresh Tikait held the mahapanchayat as Rakesh Tikait was in Gujarat to strengthen their movement against the farms laws.

A large group of bikers from Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh arrived at the Ghazipur border in support of farmers. More than 100 bikers wearing black bands to mark their protest against farm laws reached the border.

“We have come here for our leader Rakesh Tikait who is fighting for te farmers’ rights. It was a shameful act done by the BJP workers to suppress the voice of farmers. We have come to attend the mahapanchayat to show the strength of the protesting farmers and their support for their leader [Rakesh Tikait],” said Bhoopender Singh, a farmer.

BKU media coordinator Dharmendra Malik said that they will be organising mahapanchayats to raise their voice against the farm laws. This time, however, they called to protest against the Mr. Tikait’s convoy attack.

Demand action

“We demand strict action against the people behind the attack on Rakesh Tikait. The government should ensure security to farmers’ leaders. During the meeting, all of the attendees have agreed upon intensifying the movement,” said Mr. Malik.

Mr. Malik added that at the time when temperature is touching 40 degrees Celsius and people are preferring to stay indoors, farmers are sitting in open at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders.

On April 2, farmers had blocked traffic at Ghazipur border after Mr. Tikait’s convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan. Traffic movement on the highway had remained affected for an hour.

“We have come here to support our brothers [farmers]. On the way, we met farmers in Dasna, Hapur and other places and asked them to come out in support of the farmers. We have also educated them about the hidden clauses of farms laws and why it will completely destroy grassroot farmers,” said Satender Singh, a protester.

Another protester, Shiv Charan, a resident of Sambhal said that if they failed this time then the government will sell away the land to corporate houses and no one will ever be able to protest against the government.

“We are the backbone of this country. The government should call the farmers and discuss a way out by withdrawing the laws at the earliest,” said Mr. Charan.