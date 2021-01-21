Farmers-police talks on rally route inconclusive

Protesters reject alternative path

The meeting between farmers’ unions and police on Wednesday remained inconclusive as the protesting farmers refused to accept the alternative route for their proposed January 26 tractor rally on Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road.

Union leaders and officers of the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police forces met at Vigyan Bhawan here to discuss the route and arrangements of the proposed rally on Republic Day.

A senior police officer said that the farmer leaders were suggested by the officers to take out their rally on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, but they did not agree.

The Outer Ring Road passes through several areas of Delhi such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar, Burari, Peeragarhi and Pitampura.

There might be another round of talks with the police on Thursday, a farmer leader, who attended the meeting, said.

We discussed several points with police officers on our tractor rally on January 26, a senior farmer leader said. Joint Commissioner of Police, (Northern Range), S.S. Yadav coordinated the meeting from the Delhi police side.