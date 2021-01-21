Farmers-police talks on rally route inconclusive

The meeting between farmers’ unions and police on Wednesday remained inconclusive as the protesting farmers refused to accept the alternative route for their proposed January 26 tractor rally on Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road.
Union leaders and officers of the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police forces met at Vigyan Bhawan here to discuss the route and arrangements of the proposed rally on Republic Day.
A senior police officer said that the farmer leaders were suggested by the officers to take out their rally on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, but they did not agree.
The Outer Ring Road passes through several areas of Delhi such as Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar, Burari, Peeragarhi and Pitampura.
There might be another round of talks with the police on Thursday, a farmer leader, who attended the meeting, said.
We discussed several points with police officers on our tractor rally on January 26, a senior farmer leader said. Joint Commissioner of Police, (Northern Range), S.S. Yadav coordinated the meeting from the Delhi police side.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath