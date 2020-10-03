Farmers’ outfit to stage protestsacross Haryana against new Acts

GURUGRAM

03 October 2020 00:54 IST

AIKSCC to also seek resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

The Haryana chapter of All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-ordination Committee (AIKSCC) on Friday announced to hold demonstrations across the State intensifying the stir against the three agriculture Bills passed by the Parliament recently.

The farmers would hold a protest demonstration outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Sirsa on October 6, seeking his resignation and would show black flags to the leaders of the parties in the State supporting the legislations, said Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, also a member of All-India Working Group of AIKSCC, at a press conference in Rohtak.

He was announcing the programme for protest demonstrations in a phased manner on behalf of 20 farmers’ organisations in Haryana, which are part of AIKSCC, a coalition of around 200 farmers and labourers’ groups across the country.

These farmers’ groups in Haryana will observe October 14 as the ‘Minimum Support Price Right Day’ and gherao Delhi on November 26 and 27.

Mr. Yadav said either Mr. Chautala should give up his position for the sake of farmers or the farmers should eventually leave him. He ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his utter desperation in the wake of “Bharat bandh” on September 25 against the pro-corporate legislations which no one had ever demanded and were being forcibly “bestowed on the peasantry already reeling under unprecedented crisis”.

Kisan Sabha state vice-president Inderjit Singh countered the “misleading” claims of Haryana CM Manohar Lal regarding the purchase of crops with MSP as there were caps in place for maximum amount of produce and other stringent conditions.

Mr. Yadav also addressed the agitating farmers at Rohtak’s Meham during the day.