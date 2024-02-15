Farmers’ march: police dig in their heels; parents of school students anxious

February 15, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

A day after the city’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were barricaded and fortified with concrete blocks, containers, and barbed wire, the police dug trenches on the streets and bylanes at the Singhu border to prevent the protesting farmers from entering Delhi.

With the help of earthmovers, the police also removed territorial signage at the Singhu border, which connects Delhi with Haryana. It was done to ensure that tear-gas shells fired by the police don’t face any obstruction, a senior officer said.

The officer also said seven layers of barbed wire, spikes, concrete blocks, containers, and four to five layers of concrete barricades on both sides of the Singhu border flyover have been placed, adding that drones are being used to monitor the situation.

The developments come a day after scuffles were reported between many protesters and personnel of the Haryana Police at various places along the Punjab border, following which the police resorted to the use of tear gas through drones and water cannons to disperse the agitators.

Several farmer groups from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, who have been demanding a law on minimum support price, had given a ‘Dilli Chalo’ call on Tuesday.

At the Tikri border, personnel of the police and paramilitary forces conducted mock drills. Mast lights and CCTV cameras were installed at various points along the border.

More containers and metal barricades were also placed on the border to prevent the farmers’ march. The movement of vehicles was shut completely on the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana on Wednesday. All vehicles, including buses, were stopped near the borders, forcing people to walk on foot to reach Delhi and use other modes of transport, mostly autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile, traffic movement was reported to be normal near the Capital’s border with Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur. The NH-9 and NH-24, which connect Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida and further with Meerut, also witnessed uninterrupted movement of vehicles during the day.

Many commuters took to the Delhi Metro to avoid getting stuck in traffic snarls, causing the count of daily passenger journeys to climb to its highest-ever single-day count of 71.09 lakh.

Board exams

Many students living along the Delhi-Haryana border due to appear for their Board exams starting on Thursday were perturbed by the restrictions on vehicular movement.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday advised students in Delhi to leave their homes early to reach the examination centres in time. Over 5.8 lakh students are expected to take the exams at 877 centres in the city.

A Class 12 student and resident of Singhu village, Anuj, said, “I will leave for my exam centre at least four hours before time because we don’t know how long it will take to reach the exam centre. If the protest continues, it will be difficult for me to reach the exam centre on time.”

Suresh Rawat, a resident of Alipur who works at a factory in Narela, has a son who has to appear for his Class 10 board exams at a centre in Burari. “We will have to leave early to reach in time. All roads leading to my son’s exam centre are blocked. We will try to reach Burari through lanes that have not been dug up yet,” Mr. Rawat said.

“The police should understand that children are due to appear for their Board exams. They should make way for children,” he added.

Shilpi Devi, who works as a cook in Kundli, said, “My daughter is in Class 12. We can’t expect her to travel to Jahangirpuri all by herself. So, I will have to go with her to the centre and miss the day’s work.”

