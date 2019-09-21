Farmers march from Uttar Pradesh stopped on Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Hundreds of farmers from different districts of Uttar Pradesh camped on NH 9 on Saturday after the State police stopped them from moving towards Delhi at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

Marching under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Sangathan (BKS), the farmers were demanding rise in the minimum support prices of crops, complete farm loan waiver, reduction in the rates of electricity used for agriculture and implementation of the Swaminathan Report.

After talks with the officials of the Ministry of Agriculture broke down on Friday evening, farmer leaders had decided to continue with their march. They, however, accepted the request of the local administration and left their tractors at the Transport Nagar in Noida where they gathered on Friday. Even then, the police didn’t allow them to move beyond the UP Gate.

Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad said the Uttar Pradesh government had no problem with the peaceful march.

“The march started on September 11 from Saharanpur. The government allowed farmers to pass through different districts. The decision to stop them here has been taken in consultation with the Delhi Police,” he said.

Around noon, a delegation of 11 farmers was invited to the Agriculture Ministry. “We are waiting for the outcome. If our demands are not met, we will sit on a hunger strike,” said Deepak Som, National Vice President of BKS. The protests led to a major traffic jam on NH9.