Farmers’ march: drones deployed, public meetings banned for a month in Capital

February 13, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police on Monday imposed a complete ban on public gatherings across the city, citing the risk of “social unrest” and “violence” due to the farmers’ proposed Tuesday march to Parliament to seek minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora prohibits the gathering of four or more people and will remain in force till March 12.

Meanwhile, the police completely sealed the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by placing multiple layers of barbed wire, concrete barricades, and metal spikes to stop farmers from entering the Capital.

Teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed to prevent any kind of rioting while drones are being used to keep vigil at border points, an official said.

Major prohibitions

The order said the protesters are likely to use tractor-trailers as mode of transport for entering Delhi, “which will inevitably be a great hazard on roads”. All traffic originating from adjoining States will be subjected to rigorous inspection, it added.

The order said there will be a prohibition on provocative actions, slogans, speech or messages through verbal, written or electronic means, which may incite or inflame passions leading to the breach of public order. An officer said, “One should use Delhi Metro services to commute within the city.”

The call for the ‘Delhi Chalo March’ has come more than two years after farmer bodies withdrew their year-long agitation against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws.

Tens of thousands of farmers had then set up makeshift camps at city borders. At least 700 people died during the protest, according to farmer bodies.

While withdrawing their stir, farmer bodies — mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab — had set a condition that the Centre would bring a law guaranteeing MSP for crops. They are also demanding complete debt waiver and pension for farmers and farm labourers.