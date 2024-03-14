ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ mahapanchayat in Delhi today

March 14, 2024 05:21 am | Updated 05:22 am IST - New Delhi

The police have also issued an advisory for commuters, asking them to travel by metro and avoid roads leading to central Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait with other Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders ahead of their ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The police have allowed farmers to hold a mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in central Delhi on March 14, but with the condition that the gathering will have to be restricted to 5,000 people and they won’t be allowed to bring tractor-trailers to the Capital.

According to officials, the police have also issued an advisory for commuters, asking them to travel by metro and avoid roads leading to central Delhi.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer outfits that had spearheaded the agitation against the Centre’s now-withdrawn farm laws three years ago, had earlier said they would pass a resolution to “intensify the fight against the government’s policies” at the congregation.

The gathering is being held at a time when several outfits have been protesting at the Punjab and Haryana borders for over a month now, demanding a law ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for crops besides debt waiver.

Earlier, several rounds of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre remained inconclusive.

Related Topics

Delhi / demonstration

