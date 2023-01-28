ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Haryana being forced to agitate for legitimate demands: Hooda

January 28, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

Former CM says the increase of ₹10 in the rate of sugarcane support price was a cruel joke on the farmers; the BJP-JJP govt. has made their condition miserable

The Hindu Bureau

GURUGRAM

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the BJP-JJP government in the State had made the condition of farmers miserable and they were being forced to protest for their every legitimate demand.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Mr. Hooda said the increase of only ₹10 in the rate of sugarcane support price was a cruel joke on the farmers.

“The government constantly makes excuses for the sugar mills being in loss, while there is no fault of the farmers in this. Farmers must get remunerative price on their input costs,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said there was a historic 165% increase in the rate of sugarcane during the Congress government. “During our government, Haryana gave the highest rates to farmers in the country. Today, farmers in Haryana are not getting the price equal to that of Punjab,” he pointed out.

He also gave information about ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign. He said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was a non-political campaign while the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign was a political programme of the Congressand its purpose was to raise issues like inflation, unemployment and corruption and to expose the misdeeds of the government.

He was in Rohtak to attend a programme of District Bar Association.

