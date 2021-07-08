Farmers gear up for stir against fuel price hike

Protests to be organised across India for 2 hours today: SKM

Large contingents of farmers have started arriving at protest sites in preparation for their agitation on Thursday against fuel price hike, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Wednesday.

“At the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, protests will be organised across India on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon for two hours against the hike in diesel, petrol and cooking gas prices,” the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions said.

The protesters will reach designated public locations with any means of transport including scooters, motorcycles, tractors, cars, buses, trucks and also with empty gas cylinders, it said. On Wednesday, the petrol prices in Delhi as well as Kolkata crossed the ₹100 a litre mark.

For peaceful march

The SKM has demanded that the fuel prices be halved with immediate effect. It has also appealed to the protesters to keep the demonstration peaceful and on the roadside, without blocking any pathways.

“This is an issue that affects every section of the society, and SKM appeals that farmers, labourers, youth, students, women, employees, shopkeepers, transporters, traders and others be part of these protests everywhere,” the body said.