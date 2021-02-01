Farmers face food, water scarcity due to road blocks

New Delhi

01 February 2021 00:26 IST

Protesters complain of poor connectivity

With a fresh wave of supporters pouring in from Punjab and Haryana to the farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border, there were several complaints of poor connectivity and difficulties in getting supplies due to roadblocks on Sunday.

Jasmeet Gill, a farmer who arrived at the site on Sunday morning along with 20 tractors, said more farmers from Punjab will reach Singhu in a few days. According to Mr. Gill, there were no Internet issues or problems in supplies in December last when he was here.

“On Sunday, there was a scarcity of water and other supplies, including food. There is no Internet too. The routes leading to leading to the protest site were blocked by the police,” said Mr. Gill.

A group of farmers from Sangrur said, earlier, locals from nearby areas in Haryana and Delhi provided water and other items but were now unable to do so due to restrictions put in place by the police.

“We are not going to be deterred by these roadblocks. We have already stocked up for many weeks. There is a little problem of water for bathing and washing purposes, but we are arranging other sources,” said Nachhattar Singh, a protester.

A young protester Satbir Singh from Ludhiana said, “The movement has gained worldwide attention but due to the absence of the Internet, we are unable to update people in the country and abroad.”

In the backdrop of a violent protest by ‘locals’ on Friday, the protesters ramped up vigil — carrying sticks and taking regular rounds — at the site on GT Karnal Road near the Delhi-Haryana border. “They were people from BJP trying to scare us. Now, we have made arrangements to meet any situation. More volunteers are now patrolling and vigil has been enhanced with more than one person from each tractor-trolley keeping watch at night,” said Manjeet Bajwa, a volunteer.