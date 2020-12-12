Farmers camping at Palwal hope govt. will bow to their demands

PALWAL

12 December 2020 00:39 IST

Protest to swell as more people from other States to join soon

Amid stand-off between the farmer unions and the Central government over the withdrawal of three contentious Farm Laws, the farmers, mostly from Madhya Pradesh, camping at a flyover on the Delhi-Agra Highway (NH-19) near Kundli-Manesar Palwal Expressway here for the past over a week sound optimistic saying that government would eventually “bow” to their demands.

Prepared for a long haul, the farmers said the government had softened its stand from earlier advocating the three legislations as “good” to being ready to make “amendments” now. They said they were to be joined by more farmers soon now that wedding season and wheat sowing was over.

Gathering steam

“The government has softened its stand. Earlier, the government said laws were good. Now they feel the need for amendments. More people are likely to join us now as the wedding season will be over by December 12 and wheat has been sown. Our numbers are swelling. The movement will gather more steam in the days to come,” said Kuldeep Singh, a Sikh from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, playing cards on a winter afternoon on Thursday.

Sitting next to him, Sukhvinder Singh, added that it was an elected government and would have to withdraw the laws if the farmers don’t want it. “We have left our homes to travel hundreds of kilometres and protest here. Farmers are not fools,” he asserted.

Amit Pal Singh, another farmer, said they had come prepared for months and were also supported by the locals. While a temple close to the protest site has allowed the protesters to use the washrooms on its premises, the petrol pumps and hotels in the vicinity don’t object to the farmers going their to take bath.

“Even the stall owners don’t charge us for the tea. The locals supply milk and vegetables in abundance every day and a group of teenagers collected ₹15,000 to donate us for meeting the kitchen expenses. We are really touched,” said Mr. Kuldeep Singh.

Overcoming hurdles

Another group of farmers from M.P.’s Gwalior, reaching Palwal on December 4, claimed the Uttar Pradesh Police put barricades at Agra and Mathura in a bid to stop them, but they overcame all hurdles to reach Haryana. “More farmers from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to join us,” said Harvinder Gill, 35.

Bundelkhand Kisan Union national president Vimal Kumar Sharma, accompanied by a few farmers from the Bundelkhand region, said the Uttar Pradesh Police tried to stop them from marching towards Delhi, but they managed to reach travelling through different routes inside villages.

Prepared for the December 12 call to make tolls free, the farmers claimed they had called up their families back home asking them to ensure that the tolls in their neigbourhood were made free.

“The farmers could be happy with amendments till the time they had not decided to march to Delhi, but now they want complete repeal. We are seeking our due and not begging. It’s country of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’,” said Gurjeet Singh, summing up the overwhelming sentiment at the protest site.