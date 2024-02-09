Farmers call off protest march to Parliament after assurance to look into demands

February 09, 2024 03:36 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

A protest march to Parliament by hundreds of farmers from Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh was called off on Thursday evening after the police assured farmer union leaders that a panel will be formed to look into their demands.

The protest seeking increased compensation and developed plots in exchange for land acquired by local development authorities two decades ago for infrastructure projects started from Mahamaya flyover around 12 p.m., leading to traffic snarls in Noida, Greater Noida, and the national capital.

The stir was led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), All India Kisan Sabha, and Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Morcha against the development authorities in Noida and Greater Noida.

“The Noida Police Commissioner assured us that a high-powered committee will look into our demands and arrive at a decision within eight days. If we are still ignored, we will continue our fight and march to Delhi,” said BKP leader Sukhbir Yadav ‘Khalifa’.

A senior farmer leader told The Hindu that they have been holding protests for the past few months, but their demands have not yet been fulfilled. “The authorities promised to meet our demands multiple times over the past five months, but never delivered,” he said.

Police officers from Delhi and Noida confirmed that even though the farmers have called off their protest, their personnel will remain deployed at Chilla border to handle any law and order situation.

Prohibitory measures

Ahead of the stir, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police had imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC Section 144 from Thursday morning. Delhi Police too was prepared with heavy-duty bulldozers, backhoe machines, riot control vehicles, and water cannons. Even personnel from the Rapid Action Force were deployed.

“Protesting farmers will not be allowed to cross the U.P. border and enter through the Chilla border to the Capital. Barricades have been installed at all borders with Delhi, and at Kisan Chowk and other places. Each vehicle is being checked due to which traffic is moving slowly,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

AIKS president Jagbir Numberdar told The Hindu that leaders of various farmers’ unions across Noida and Greater Noida were put under house arrest on Wednesday.

“U.P. Police detained some of the leaders of farmers’ unions in the afternoon and released them after 7 p.m. Many farmers were stopped in their respective villages and not allowed to reach Mahamaya flyover in the morning,” Mr. Numberdar said.

He said all farmers’ union leaders from Noida and Greater Noida have been asked by senior police officials to take part in peaceful discussions.

Traffic advisory

In light of the protest, the U.P. police had issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters about road diversions on some routes in the twin cities.

A senior traffic police told The Hindu that between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND loop, Kanlindi Kunj bridge, around Dalit Prerna Sthal, Atta Chowk, and Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida.

“Similar snarls were witnessed at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida,” the officer said.