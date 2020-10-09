Farmers call for protest on Nov. 3 over Acts

The farmers’ groups on Thursday called for a nationwide “chakka jam” (road blockade) on November 3 in protest against the three farm legislations. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by 40-odd farmers’ groups from across eight States.

“It has been decided to block the highways across the country on November 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in protest against the legislations. The decision was taken by all the farmers’ groups present in the meeting,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni after the meeting.

The representatives of 40-odd farmers groups from several States, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra were present in the meeting held at “Kamboj Dharamshala”.

Speaking at the meeting, the farmers’ leaders said the three legislations were pro-corporate and harm the farmers. Mr. Charuni told the media persons that the meeting was convened to discuss the strategy to build the farmers movement across the country and force the government to accept their demands. He added that farmers leaders from South India could not participate in the meeting since message could not be conveyed to them in time and also trains were not available.

Mr. Charuni informed that another meeting would be held in Punjab on Friday to deliberate on the ways bring in more farmers groups into the fold. “After the meeting in Punjab, another meeting will be held with farmers’ groups from across the country to decide on the strategy to take the movement forward post-November 3 protest,” said Mr. Singh.