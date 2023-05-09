Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar; no untoward incident, says Delhi Police

May 09, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

Several farmers broke through police barricades on Monday in a bid to enter Jantar Mantar and extend support to the wrestlers protesting at the site since April 23 demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over complaints of sexual harassment.

The Delhi police denied any untoward incident and said some farmers were “in a hurry” to reach the protest site. “A group of farmers was escorted to Jantar Mantar. They were in a hurry to reach the site and some of them climbed over the barricades, which fell down,” DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

He said the barricades were removed to facilitate the entry of the farmers and their meeting was held peacefully. Hours later, the police welded together the barricades damaged in the hustle.

‘Entry restricted’

However, Chaudhary Surender Solanki, khap president, Palam, said the police had put up the barricades and tried to stop them from entering Jantar Mantar. “This has been happening every day. Police deployment is necessary, but why are we being stopped from entering the site?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amarpal, a Bharatiya Kisan Union member from Punjab visiting the stir site for the first time, said the police deployed at Singhu border were preventing farmers from entering the Capital and asking them to turn back. “Delhi Police says nobody is being stopped, but then it doesn’t allow entry to us. Even at Jantar Mantar, the entry gate is too small despite us informing the police to make proper arrangements,” he said.

‘Stop shielding accused’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also met the protesting wrestlers and demanded justice for them. “The government, which has gone silent, should stop shielding the accused. Our daughters have been protesting for days demanding an arrest,” she said.