Farmers begin indefinite strike outside Kejriwal’s house

Protest will not end until demands are met: BJP

Farmers in the Capital, led by the BJP, sat on an indefinite protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence alleging that the Delhi government had not fulfilled any election promise made to them since coming to power.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Delhi Pradesh BJP Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat said the protest will not end until their demands are met.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been treating the farmers of Delhi in a discriminatory manner. They were promised free electricity for irrigation, installation of tubewells and electricity connections,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The Delhi government had assured that it would increase compensation to farmers whose land was being acquired. This is yet to happen. It should actually be increased to ₹10 crore per acre,” he said. Mr. Bidhuri said the Delhi government had also stopped the scheme of giving alternate residential plots to farmers whose land was being acquired. The city’s farmers, he added, were also demanding subsidies on agricultural machinery, fertilizers and tractors as given in other States.

“One of the major problems faced by the farmers is that the names of the heirs of the deceased farmers are not being recorded in the mutation records of the revenue department. Due to this they are being deprived of their rights,” he said.

“It is also the main demand of the farmers to give compensation of ₹50,000 per acre to farmers whose crops have been destroyed due to the recent rains. Farmers have put forth their demands many times to the government, but in vain. That is why they are now forced to sit on an indefinite dharna,” he added..