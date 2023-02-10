Farmer unions to protest outside the Parliament on March 20

February 10, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 04:28 am IST - GURUGRAM:

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, a conglomerate of several farmer unions that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the three farm laws, has announced to hold a “mahapanchayat” outside the Parliament on March 20 against the “anti-farmer” budget and the pending issues of the farming community.

The announcement was made following a national-level meeting of the conglomerate at Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Some of the major long-pending demands of the SKM include legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price procurement of all crops, loan waiver, pension for farmers and agricultural workers, pro-farmer policy for insurance claims of the damaged crops, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 and dismissal of Minister of State in Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, for his alleged role in Lakhimpur Kheri killings of farmers.

Briefing the media, the farmer leaders described the budget as most “anti-farmer” and “anti-agriculture” for drastic cuts in all allocations pertaining to farmers, rural development, education, health, MNREGA, apart from subsidy cuts in fertilisers and food security. The leaders added that the next course of action for pan-India farmers movement would be decided upon in another meeting of the SKM.

The meeting, presided over by farmer leader Yudhvir Singh, also finalised the rules and regulations for affiliations of various constituents with the platform and its structural composition in order to consolidate and expand the umbrella organisation.

The meeting also passed a resolution demanding dismissal of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh accused of sexual assault by a woman coach. The SKM expressed its solidarity with the victim and various social platforms fighting to seek justice in all cases involving safety of women players.

