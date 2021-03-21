Farmer injured as tent catches fire at Singhu

A farmer resting inside a tractor-trolley at the Singhu border protest site.

A farmer was injured when a fire broke out inside a tent near Singhu border on Saturday morning, said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

It also said the incident happened at 10 a.m. when a farmer switched on a cylinder to cook food.

At the time of the incident, around 10 persons were inside the tent.

“A farmer got injured while trying to douse the fire and other escaped unhurt,” the SKM said.

Clothes, five mobile phones, 20 chairs and 20 mattresses, and food were destroyed in the fire. The fire department doused the flames within minutes.

“Instead of crying over the loss, the protesters started cleaning the place within half an hour,” SKM added.