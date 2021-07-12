Farmer electrocuted at Singhu protest site

Police have ruled out any foul play

A 46-year-old farmer died of electrocution at the Singhu border, the site of farmers’ agitation, said the police.

Sohan Singh (42), was found dead near an electric transformer late on Saturday night, said Sub-Inspector Shamsher Singh of Kundli Police Station in Sonipat. “He died of electrocution. A post-mortem was conducted,” he said, adding that the police have ruled out any foul play.

Deep sorrow

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmer unions spearheading the agitation, issued a press statement expressing deep sorrow at “the sad loss of life of a farmer warrior of the Delhi protest” and conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the family.

The SKM, in a press statement, said that the deceased belonged to Kauke Kala village in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. He was a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) and is survived by his mother, wife, three daughters and a son.

Farmers, from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting in huge numbers at Delhi’s borders since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.