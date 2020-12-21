Farmer attempts to kill self near Singhu border

Chandigarh

21 December 2020 23:51 IST

Police verifying note written by him

A 65-year-old Punjab farmer protesting against the Central government’s agriculture laws tried to kill himself by taking some poisonous substance near Delhi’s Singhu border on Monday, a police officer said.

The man, who hails from Punjab’s Tarn Taran, was admitted to Rohtak’s PGIMS and his condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

The farmer left a note behind, which is being verified by the police.

“We are in the process of recording his statement,” the officer said when asked about the reason behind the suicide attempt.

The incident comes close on the heels of Sikh preacher Sant Ram Singh allegedly committing suicide near the Singhu border last week as he was “unable to bear the pain of the farmers”.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old farmer was found dead in Punjab’s Bathinda after returning from a protest site near the Delhi border.

Farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws enacted in September this year.

The government has projected the laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)