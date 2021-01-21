‘Farm owner held for killing pig thief’

New Delhi

21 January 2021 00:13 IST

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person who, along with his accomplice, allegedly came to steal his pigs, the police said. The accused has been identified as Prince alias Aman, a resident of Bhalswa dairy.

“On Sunday, the police got a tip-off about Prince and nabbed him from Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar. One sophisticated pistol loaded with two live rounds was found from his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Arms Act, the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Prince was previously involved in a robbery case and was jailed. After release, he had purchased pigs and began pig rearing in a farm at Bhalswa Dairy, the police said.

He owns around 300 pigs, but during lockdown, some unknown persons were stealing his pigs. To prevent the theft, he started surveillance on the farm at nights.

Around two months ago, the thieves had assaulted Prince and stolen some of his pigs. When they returned, he shot at them, allegedly killing one.After the incident, he started keeping weapon with him, the police said.

Five to six days ago around 3 a.m., he was present at his farm and saw two unknown persons loitering in a Santro car near the farm. The duo later fled from the spot. Prince was enraged and chased the car. He fired several rounds at the car which was fleeing towards Madhuban Chowk, Rohini, the police said.

Next morning, he came to know that a body with gunshot injury was found in a car in Mangolpuri. After confirming that the car was same on which he had fired last night, he fled away from his house, the police added.