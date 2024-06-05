GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farm outfits fear the return of communal politics in Punjab

Published - June 05, 2024 12:20 am IST - New Delhi:

A. M. Jigeesh
Supporters of Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Supporters of Amritpal Singh in Punjab. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Though Punjab voted emphatically against the BJP, farmer groups are worried that the victory of two independent candidates, Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, may polarise the society on communal lines.

They also believe that had ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) acted decisively on issues such as drug menace, price rise and farmers’ problems, the Congress and AAP could have won all the seats.

“Be it Hindu, Muslim or Sikh fundamentalism, they serve each other’s interests. The victory of two supporters of Sikh fundamentalism is in BJP’s interest too as it helps the latter consolidate their Hindutva fundamentalist politics,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Pavel Kussa.

Farmers organisations in the State had run parallel campaigns against the BJP, which observers see as having helped the Congress and AAP secure 10 out of the 13 seats in the State and win Chandigarh.

Mr. Kussa said people were getting alienated from ruling class politics as the real issues were not reflected in campaigns. “AAP tried to fill the vacuum. But when people understood that AAP is not filling this vacuum, votes started going towards fundamentalists,” Mr. Kussa said.

The issue of drug abuse, especially among the youth, was also a major campaign point by the independent candidates during the polls. Households of Dalit agricultural workers have been a victim of this menace. There were complaints that the AAP government did not act decisively despite promises that they will break the drug networks in the State.

General Elections 2024 / politics / Punjab

