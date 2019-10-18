Farm loan waiver within 24 hours of forming govt.: Hooda

Claiming that people had made up their mind to vote Congress back to power in the State, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that his party would waive-off the loans of poor farmers within 24 hours of forming the government.

He also countered the allegations of the rival parties on the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the party had kept its promises before and would do it again.

Mr. Hooda, addressing an election rally at Meham in his home turf Rohtak, said that he had been travelling across Haryana for the last four days and the support he had got showed that people had made up their mind to vote the Congress back to power. He said there is an opportunity for the people of Haryana to bring back their “raj” (rule) and exhorted them not to miss it.

“We did what we promised earlier. We waived-off power bills worth ₹1,600 crore in one stroke. Now they are saying that the Congress has made promises worth lakhs of crores and cannot keep them. But we have made promises after much deliberation. We will come to power and fulfil our promises. We will waive-off the loans of the poor farmers within 24 hours,” said Mr. Hooda, amid loud cheers.

The two-time Chief Minister said that people had lot of expectations from the BJP after it formed the first government in the State in 2014 and the party too had made a lot of promises, but the hopes were dashed in five years. Mr. Hooda said the farmers were pushed to the verge of destruction due to increase in input costs and reduced income, the traders were burdened with taxes and the promises made to the employees were not kept.

Flanked by party candidate Anand Singh Dangi, Mr. Hooda claimed that Haryana was number one in per capita income and investment when he was the Chief Minister, but now it was number one in crime and unemployment.