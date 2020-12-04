Farm laws will destroy agriculture sector, says Haryana Congress chief

JJP delegation asks Haryana Home Minister to withdraw cases against farmers immediately.

Haryana Congress chief and former Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja on Friday said that the agriculture laws introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre are death warrants for farmers, which will destroy the agricultural sector.

“Congress had lodged a strong protest against these black laws, but in spite of all efforts of the Congress party, this government got these black laws passed in the Parliament and paved way for its capitalist friends to loot the agricultural sector,” she said, adding that legislators of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Independents, and that of the BJP, who are with farmers, should clarify their position on the farmers and withdraw their support from this government.

“For the last many months, farmers have been agitating against these black laws. But this government did not pay any attention. When the farmers were going to Delhi to awaken this government, instead of listening to them, the government lathi-charged them and tried to stop them. Police cases were filed against the farmers,” she said, addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

Ms. Selja said that the JJP had sought votes against the BJP before the 2019 Assembly election and it got 10 seats. “But after the election, the JJP formed the government with the BJP. The JJP should make it clear whether it is with the farmer or it is only concerned about power,” she added.

Separately, a delegation from the JJP met the State Home Minister Anil Vij and sought immediate withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers during the ongoing stir.

Following the meeting, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala told the reporters the party had requested the Minister that cases filed against farmers during their movement to the national capital must be taken back immediately.

He said that the administration had to take defensive action during the farmers’ movement towards Delhi and the cases were registered for security reasons. “The Minister has given assurance in this regard and stated that he would also discuss the issue with Chief Minister Manohar Lal,” he said.