Farm laws are anti-people and will cause massive price hike: CM

AAP leaders observe ‘mass fasting’ at party HQ

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who observed a day-long fast on Monday in solidarity with protesting farmers, said the three farm laws were not just “anti-farmer” but also “anti-people”.

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, held a “mass fasting” at the party headquarters.

Mr. Kejriwal said: “These laws will cause a massive price hike. These laws are here just to favour some capitalists. So do not think that you are doing any favour to the farmers by supporting them. These laws are already passed so now if these laws are not rolled back then we all will be in trouble.”

He said the farmers were protesting against the laws and doing a favour for all the citizens. “We all need to protest against these laws. Our party is standing besides the farmers. MSP should be legalised,”he said.

He also urged politicians to not defame the farmers.

“The farmers are protesting following the method of non-violence. But the BJP leaders are saying they are agents of China and Pakistan. They are calling them anti-nationals and terrorists. The politicians who are saying such things should be ashamed. Imagine what the farmer’s son, who is fighting at the border to protect our country, feels when he gets to know that his family members are being called terrorists. This is unacceptable. I request all these politicians who are trying to defame these farmers to immediately stop these dirty politics.”