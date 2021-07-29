Faridabad to demolish all illegal structures on PLPA notified land

FARIDABAD

29 July 2021 00:35 IST

District has around 130 structures; move comes after SC order

The Faridabad district administration on Wednesday said all illegal structures, including farmhouses and educational institutes, on the land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act,1900, would be demolished to clear the encroachment on the forest land. The district has around 130 illegal structures spread across 500 acre PLPA notified land.

The announcement came in the wake of the Supreme Court observation on July 23 in a matter pertaining to Khori Basti demolition that “the direction to remove all unauthorised structures standing on the forest land applies to all such structures without any exception”.

Holding a joint press conference with the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and the District Forest Department, Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that notices would be served to the owners of the illegal structures to remove the encroachment and the demolition would be carried out in case they don’t adhere to the directions within four days. Mr. Yadav added that forest department was the nodal office in this matter since the land was notified by it.

Issuing notice

Of the 5,430 acre land in Faridabad district notified under the PLPA, around 500 acre was encroached with 130 odd structures, said Raj Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, in the press conference. He said the notices would be served soon on the encroachers.

MCF Commissioner Garima Mittal said all logistical support would be extended to the forest department for the removal of encroachment on PLPA land belonging to the municipal body.

Aravallis Bachao Group, a citizens group working to protect environment, demanded that all illegal constructions in Gurugram and Nuh in the forest area be removed in adherence to the SC directions. “We had sent an email to the Haryana government on June 16 giving a list and locations of some of the encroachments in Aravali based on our visit to these areas,” it said.