Faridabad teenager’s mother alleges probe into his death is slow

Police were yet to file a charge-sheet despite the presence of incriminating evidence, she said

More than four months after a Class 10 student of a prominent school in Faridabad died by suicide over alleged sexual harassment by his classmates, his mother expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the investigation into the matter.

In a press statement, the mother said that she had been running from pillar to post for the past four months trying to expedite the investigation, but the police were yet to file a charge-sheet into the matter, despite the presence of incriminating evidence and statements from witnesses. In a statement, she said the head of the Special Investigation Team carrying out investigation was replaced after she met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, but this did not help much. She said that she had only received “false assurances” and “hostility” from the police.

The teenager was allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted by his classmates, and died by suicide in February.

The mother claimed that she had shared evidence of sexual assault, including voice notes from her son, with the police on April 11. However, the police had not made any arrests. She accused the police of diluting the charges and intentionally delaying the investigation in order to give the school sufficient time to build its defence. She also accused the police of leaking the evidence shared by her to the school as parts of it were used by one of the teachers, who was arrested after the incident, during her [the teacher’s] bail hearing.

Holding an online press conference on Wednesday, the boy’s mother said her son had been interested in nail art, had had both his ears pierced, and was “exploring his sexuality”. She said he was too young to express himself but the school teachers, instead of encouraging him to find his identity, would scold him, and pushed him into depression.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helplines from this link.