Family on footpath next to mosque oblivious to stir

Mohammed Taiyyab (15) and his family, who live on the footpath next to Jama Masjid gate number 1, said they mostly slept throughout the protest but went to their relative’s house in the evening because of security reasons.

A usual day

Taiyyab who works at a printing factory in the night, said he usually sleeps during the day. Friday was a usual day for him. He said he does not care about the protest as he has no idea about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. The teenager said he does not even want to know about it. His father Raees, a mechanic, said his only concern was that there should be no riots.

“Bas danga na ho warna hum kahan jaenge… hum nai jaante CAB ya NRC,” he said. Raees said his younger son, 7-year-old Mohammed Taha, goes to school in the morning and washes cars in the afternoon. “He is very hardworking and earns ₹50/day. What can we do...we don’t stop him from working because we also need the money,” he said. Pointing at his four daughters — Sidrah, Taiyyaba, Aisha and Ilma —, all aged between 8 and 14, he said: “They only study and help their mother.”

The family said they are disappointed with the situation but not worried.

“We have Aadhaar cards and birth certificates of our children,” he said. The family of eight is said to have gone to a relative’s house.