Family of three injured after acid falls on them

Three members of a family were injured after nitric acid accidentally fell on them in north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, the police said on Friday.

They said they received information on Thursday at 8.20 p.m. from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital that one Govinda from Udham Singh Park, his wife, and their child were admitted to the hospital with acid burns.

During the investigation, it was found that nitric acid was being unloaded from a tanker at a factory in the Wazirpur Industrial area when it fell on a scooter, on which the family was travelling, due to negligence of the driver.

The victims have been referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. “On the statement of Govinda, a case under Sections 285 [negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter] and 337 [causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others] of the IPC has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Vijayanta Arya.

The police said the owner of the factory, Naresh Gupta, a staff of the factory, Puran Chand and the tanker driver, Shiv Kumar, have been arrested. Gupta deals in acids and has civic body as well as Delhi Pollution Control Committee licenses, the police said. Sub-division Magistrate Saraswati Vihar has been told about the incident and further correspondence is being made with that office to seek information regarding violations, if any, on the part of the factory owner, they added.